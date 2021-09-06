If statistics counted, Crawley Town would have won easily at Bristol Rovers - but unfortunately they don't - Steve Leake

But unfortunately they don’t. Crawley bossed the possession, had more shots, and corners than their Bristolian hosts. But as we all know in football it’s how many times the ball crosses the goal line that counts.

Unfortunately for Crawley, Rovers managed that feat just a few minutes into the second half, and to rub insult into injury it was former Reds striker Leon Clark that headed the only goal of the game.

Matt Tubbs, Steve Herbert and Dannie Bulman

But it was certainly an improved performance once again. The real positive to come out of the game was the return of Crawley’s main talisman Tom Nichols. Who looked just as quality as ever with some fine touches and clever movement.

Crawley have added to their striking options over the past week, by bringing attacking midfielder Amrit Bansal-McNulty in on loan from QPR and signing the much hyped forward Alex Battle who performed so well in pre season.

They will provide competition for Ashley Nadesan, and Ghanaian international forward Kwesi Appiah, who has already scored twice in five appearances since signing. His latest coming from the penalty spot in a disappointing defeat in the Pizza Cup away at Charlton the other night. Less said about that game the better.

But all I will say is, to the supporter that ran on to the pitch at The Valley and has now subsequently earned himself a one year ban. Not a clever move, and certainly not one the club want to see repeated.

On a final note this week, I was delighted to bump into Crawley legends Matt Tubbs and Dannie Bulman after the Northampton home game. How we could do with those boys playing for us in their prime right now.