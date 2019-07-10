Ian Hart: Why Chelsea naming Frank Lampard as new boss is a positive for British football

Chelsea just appointing an English manager was a rarity, but in all seriousness Frank Lampard’s arrival at Stamford Bridge coupled with the West Londoners’ transfer ban could result in a real positive for the domestic game in this country.

The Blues owner Roman Abramovich has previously discarded managers like irresponsible people get rid of puppies in January, but Lampard will be a completely different story.

Unbelievably for the maelstrom that is the Premier League, there will be no real pressure for the new manager. Chelsea, despite the Eden Hazard exit, are still a top six side - possibly Everton might run them close - but perhaps one of their greatest long term advantages comes in the shape of the relatively short-term transfer ban.

With no immediate new arrivals, a number of the products of Chelsea’s renowned youth academy, previously perennially loaned out - they had 43 young players out at other clubs last season - will get their chance.

Throw into the mix that previous academy coach Jody Morris is now Lampard’s number two and perhaps for the first time in the history of the Premier League, a top-flight dugout will contain a coach that has worked with certain players right through the process.

Lampard has already stated that these players will get a chance, what an example that will set to other clubs, including the Albion, if Chelsea’s season is deemed a success.

With young English players getting regular first-team football, hopefully other clubs will follow suit and with more English players playing at the top end of the game, that can only be an advantage to the national team.

Lampard will get the luxury many of his predecessors at the Bridge haven’t had - time - and that period could be the catalyst for a huge sea change in the Premier League.

Great to see that the England Lionesses recorded the biggest TV audience of the year for their World Cup semi-final against the USA. Whilst they unfortunately didn’t win, this whole World Cup campaign has helped promote the women’s game to a wider audience.

It’s not going to be everyone's cup of tea, like women’s boxing it will always have its detractors, unfortunately, some of those detractors are quite vocal but clearly there is enough airtime on TV to cater for live football for both genders.

Some people need to realise that this is the 21st century.

And finally, if it’s proper ‘live’ sport you’re looking for get down to Broadwater Green this Saturday when Broadwater take on Worthing in perhaps the nearest ‘local derby’ in the Sussex Cricket League. Incidentally, now the biggest cricket league in the world.

