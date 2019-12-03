'I’m forever in debt to this man' Crawley Town star on Gabriele Cioffi

Bez Lubala
Crawley Town top scorer Bez Lubala has paid tribute to outgoing manager Gabriele Cioffi.

Cioffi parted ways with the Reds yesterday after a run of poor results ending in getting knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Lubala, who Cioffi bought in from Birmingham City, tweeted: 'I cannot thank you enough for having faith in me and giving me the platform to progress in my career. I’m forever in debt to this man for not just being a manager but a friend and a mentor. Thank you for everything , all the best in the future.'

Panutche Camara tweeted: "thank you so much Gaffer wish you all the best"

