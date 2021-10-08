has been recognised for his outstanding performances in September by scooping both the Crawley Observer Player of the Month, and the Football League World Fans' League Two Player of the Month. Picture by Cory Pickford

The 22-year-old was recognised for his outstanding performances last month by scooping both the Crawley Observer Player of the Month, and the Football League World Fans' League Two Player of the Month.

Tsaroulla netted two goals, while making eight tackles, as the Reds recorded three wins from five League Two games in September.

The defender was delighted to pick up the two awards, but preferred to pay tribute to his teammates and coaches.

The left-back said: "I'm very proud but, it's a cliché line, I can't do it without the other 10 men on the pitch.

"I'm grateful for the gaffer [John Yems] and Bradders [assistant manager Lee Bradbury] for their guidance.

"I've still got a lot to learn and I just want to continue to develop.

"It's really nice because it shows how you're doing at the minute. But like I said, those things can't be won without the other 10 players.

"They push me to be a better version of myself and I'm grateful for the talent we have in our team."

Crawley boss Yems added: "It makes it hard for us to leave him out the game. But he knows he's got a lot to do.

"After all the adversity that he's come through, it's a credit to him that he's done it.

"All we can do is give him the opportunities. It's down to him to grab them."

Last season saw Tsaroulla win the club's Young Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards.

The left-back also played a starring role in the Reds' fairy tale FA Cup run, famously netting the opener in Crawley's 3-0 win over Premier League outfit Leeds United in January.

Tsaroulla made 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring once, last season.

The defender said the 2020-21 campaign was 'a good base to work on' but wanted to kick on with his development this campaign.

The left-back continued: "Last year was a good base to work on. I feel like I've started the season well but it's a long season.

"I know the things I need to continue to work on but I'm excited for the rest of the season.