Horsham's FA Cup adventure a 'double-edged sword'

Horsham celebrate their FA Cup giant-killing of National League outfit Woking in the fourth qualifying round. Picture by John Lines

But he also admits their exploits have come at a cost.

Horsham have made it through four qualifying rounds to reach the first round proper for the first time in 14 years, and book a trip to Football League outfit Carlisle United on Saturday, November 6.

But a trio of replays have left the Hornets lagging behind in the league. Horsham were held at division-below Haywards Heath Town in the first qualifying round before seeing off their Sussex neighbours at home in the replay.

The Hornets then picked up creditable draws against Isthmian Premier high-flyers Kingstonian and National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough in the next two rounds, before clinching decisive victories.

The extra games have left Horsham three matches behind the majority of their Isthmian league rivals, and playing catch-up at the bottom of the Isthmian Premier.

The Hornets sit second-from-bottom in the table with six points from 10 games.

Likewise, fellow Isthmian Premier FA Cup heroes Bowers & Pitsea have also struggled for form.

Bowers, who visit League One side Lincoln City in the first round, sit two places and three points above Di Paola’s side but have games in hand on the sides above them.

Horsham return to cup action this Saturday when they host Carshalton Athletic in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.

Di Paola said: “I feel like it [the Cup run] has been the biggest problem to the start of our season but it’s also been the best thing that has happened to the club probably in five years.

“It’s definitely a double-edged sword, but it doesn’t mean we want to go out of the Trophy.

“We want to go and do as well as we can in every game that we possibly can.

“It’s always been in our aim.

“We just get tough draws in cups. That just seems the way it is.