Horsham YMCA under-18s set for youth league and cup bow

YM have also confirmed their participation in the 2021-22 FA Youth Cup.

Both these competition are the highest levels of football available in the south-east.

YM will continue to play their under-18s in the Souther Combination Football League alongside their Isthmian squad.

Head of youth development and under-23s boss Dean ‘Dixie’ Laker will continue his father’s legacy of promoting youth football in the Horsham district area. Picture courtesy of Horsham YMCA Football Club

Both teams will operate under the Horsham YMCA Youth Pathway’s structure, which enables players to progress from the youth to the first team.

The change will allow head of youth development and under-23s manager Dean ‘Dixie’ Laker to carry on his father’s legacy of promoting youth football throughout Horsham district.

Chairman Mike Whiteford said: “As a club, YM fully supports the Youth Football Pathway Scheme. We are a welcoming club who are dedicated to promoting young players through our pathway project.

“With the support of the YMCA Downslink group, the local community and local businesses the future of youth football is most definitely in safe hands with Dixie at the helm.”

Having taken control of the under-18s and under-23s during the disrupted 2020-21 campaign, Laker was able to demonstrate that youngsters were able to progress into senior football.

New manager Dean Carden has seen the benefits of the pathway, as six under-18s represented the club last season.

With the opportunity of playing in the FA Youth Cup, local county cups, and league cups, youth football is looking a very attractive proposition at YM.

Open trials for the under-23 and under-18 teams are being held at Collyers.

Trials for the under-23s take place on Tuesday, May 25 and Thursday May 27 from 6.15pm to 7.45pm.

Under-18s trials will be held on Monday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 26, also from 6.15pm to 7.45pm.

If you are interested, please call Dixie on 07795 577148 or email [email protected]