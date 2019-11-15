Horsham YMCA toast 90 years at Gorings Mead

Horsham YMCA manager Pete Buckland praised a ‘great occasion’ as the club celebrated 90 years at their Gorings Mead ground and also, the 175th anniversary of the wider YMCA organisation.

The weather failed to dampen spirits both on and off the pitch as YM recorded a 6-1 win – their biggest in the league in two years – over Eastbourne United, in front of over 300 spectators.

Guests from YMCA Downslink and former players and managers, including John Suter, who guided the club into the Isthmian League in 2006, were present as YM held a display noting the history of their ground, and the volunteers who have kept the club running through the years.

Buckland said: “It was a big occasion. It was a good day for the club to celebrate 90 years in front of a lot of new people that hadn’t been down before.

“It was very vocal which was nice. (The players) bought into it, they really pushed themselves, and it certainly did their confidence the world of good.

“It was a good occasion all round and I really feel we attracted some more people to hopefully put their bums on seats at Gorings Mead.

“It was great to see all of the ex-players there as it makes you realise what a great, little, family club it still is.”

11th-placed YM visit eighth-placed Langney Wanderers on Saturday.

READ MORE Horsham forward Smith 'flourishing' on Premier Division return | Horsham's Garton drafted in Abu Dhabi T10, Haines suffers first defeat in Australia | Horsham Boxing Club's new captain takes superb victory in Kent