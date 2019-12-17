Horsham YMCA to go ‘back to the drawing board’ after Little Common loss

Horsham YMCA assistant manager Julian Miller described his side’s inconsistent form as ‘deeply frustrating’ after suffering a 2-1 loss at Little Common in the Premier Division on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Guy Harding opened the scoring in the 64th minute with a close range header from a corner.

Common equalised ten minutes later when Sam Ellis drove into the area before pulling the ball back for Lewis Hole to slot home.

Kian Moyne then added a second to condemn YM to their ninth defeat of the season.

YMCA hold the division’s worst ‘goals against’ record, having leaked 47 goals already, two more than they’d conceded throughout the entirety of last season.

Miller said: “It was a dreadful performance from us again. We looked totally out of it so it’s back to the drawing board.

“We just give up too easily. When we get crosses coming in, we don’t look like we can defend them at the moment. We just make wrong decisions at the wrong times.

“We’re trying to get a settled side but every game someone’s either been ill or they’re away or been injured. We’ve just got to get on top of things. We know what we’ve got to do and we’re going to be working on things.”

He continued: “It’s getting to the point where they either do it or they won’t be playing. The annoying thing is, these are most of the players who were unreal last season and that’s the frustrating thing.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time but we are going to have to try and get our winning mentality back because when we had that last season we went on a run.”

YM's game at Crawley Down Gatwick this Saturday will now be played at Steyning Town's Shooting Field ground as a precautionary move ahead of forecast torrential weather.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Lovegrove, Donaghey (Evans 76), Harding, Gedling, Nwachukwu (Wadhams 82), Dugdale, Frankland, Clark (Ryder 82), Daniel.