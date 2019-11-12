Horsham YMCA thrash in-form Eastbourne United for biggest win in two years

Pete Buckland hailed his side’s ‘best performance of the season’ as Horsham YMCA thrashed an in-form Eastbourne United at Gorings Mead last Saturday.

A Matt Daniel hat-trick, a Guy Harding brace, and a Dan Mobsby stunner helped YM record their biggest league win in two years over a side who had won each of their previous eight games in all competitions.

The YMCA manager said: “It’s got to be our best performance of the season, it just came together beautifully, especially in the second half. It’s no coincidence that we’re getting players back and finding a bit of momentum now.

“I don’t think the result was in doubt, as has proved obvious in the scoreline. We pushed the backline and midfield up, squeezing the game. We enjoyed a lot of possession and never doubted the result.”

Daniel notched his 14th goal of the season in all competitions as YM moved up to 11th and Buckland was impressed with his performance.

He said: “Matt is a very deceptive player. He just turns up at the right place at the right time and you can’t put a price on that.

“He’s clever, he runs off players, drifts off, then pulls himself back into space. He’s a good lad and is going to go from strength to strength.”

Over 300 people watched on as YM celebrated their 90th year at their home ground and also, the 175th anniversary of the larger YMCA organisation.

With dignitaries from YMCA Downslink and former players and managers in attendance, Harding opened the scoring with a header from a corner created after a devastating YM breakaway.

Mobsby doubled YM’s lead with a superb long-range effort and the hosts edged further in front after the break when a Daniel strike rattled in off the post.

Ex-YMCA striker Sam Schaaf pulled a goal back for the visitors, knocking in a rebound from a free-kick but Harding added a fourth soon after.

Daniel knocked in the fifth, rising highest from a well-weighted Dan Evans cross before Daniel completed his hat-trick to seal an extraordinary win.

YM travel to Langney Wanderers in the Southern Combination Premier Division this Saturday.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Evans, Gilbert, Harding, Gedling, Daniel, Mobsby (Pearse 85’), Ryder (Clarke 84’), Lovegrove, Hunt (Carden 70’), Gibbs. Unused: Frankland, Dugdale.