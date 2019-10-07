Horsham YMCA snatch goal at the death to draw with Lancing - picture special

Matt Daniel's goal five minutes into second half stoppage time saw Horsham YMCA snatch a 2-2 home draw with Premier Division high-flyers Lancing on Saturday.

Lewis Taylor had given YM the lead on 15 minutes but George Fenton levelled just a minute before the break. James Rhodes put the Lancers ahead on 70 minutes and the visitors looked set to take the three points. But Daniel's dramatic strike deep into added time saw the spoils shared. Photographer Steve Robards was at the game - here are his pictures.

