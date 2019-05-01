Horsham YMCA's season 'a failure' despite highest finish since 2006

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland declared this season a ‘failure’, despite his side securing their highest finish in 13 years, after labouring to a final day victory over Langney Wanderers.

Goals from Alex Barbary and Tony Nwachukwu set YM on their way before Gary Ingram pegged one back for the visitors, setting up a nervy final half-hour.

Tony Nwachukwu (right) netted the second for Horsham YMCA

A late equaliser from Sonny Dallaway was ruled out for offside but YMCA saw the game through to secure second-place – their highest finish under Buckland’s guidance.

Buckland, who’s managing in his seventh year at Gorings Mead, said: “I see this season as a failure because we were in the driving seat at Christmas. We hit an absolutely horrendous injury crisis and we just couldn’t get ourselves out of trouble.

“It was a really bad time but ever since our injured players started to come back available with 15 league games to go, we’re gone undefeated in all 15. Our points tally of 85 would have won the title last year but fair play to Chichester, they’ve really nailed it. They’ve been the best, most consistent side and the table never lies.”

The result meant Horsham YMCA could not be caught by either Eastbourne Town or Newhaven despite both sides also winning their respective games against champions Chichester City, and relegated Shoreham.

Dan Evans (centre) made his 300th appearance for Horsham YMCA on Saturday

On the result, Buckland said: “We got there in the end. It wasn’t a pretty game and my heart was in my mouth for the last half hour. We sat so deep and I just didn’t enjoy a second of it.

SEE ALSO Horsham YMCA's points tally 'shows the measure of their achievement' | 'Methodical and controlled' Horsham YMCA extend unbeaten run with Crawley Down Gatwick win | 'No one can argue the best team won' in Horsham YMCA's derby victory at Broadbridge Heath

“Maybe it’s a sign of a good team that digs in but they (Langney Wanderers) played with no fear and we played full of it. We just weren’t ourselves and I think our players were as relieved as me to hear the final whistle.”

Heavy wind caused early havoc for both sides but YM took the lead in the 21st minute when Dean Carden’s lofted pass found Barbary who tucked in the rebound after his initial shot was well saved by Dan Hutchins.

Offering little in the first period, the visitors threatened more after half-time, but they couldn’t deny Nwachukwu scoring his 15th goal of the season as he tapped in from a cross by Dan Evans, who marked his 300th appearance for the club with an assist.

Ingram narrowed the deficit in the 77th minute when he beat the offside trap, knocking in from Tyler Capon’s pass, setting up a tense final 20 minutes.

Dallaway thought he drew Langney level with three minutes remaining however the youngster’s equaliser was ruled out for offside with YM breathing a sigh of relief.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Evans, Gilbert, Harding, Gedling, Nwachukwu, Ryder, Bown, Barbary, Hartley. Subs: Gill, Wadhams, Eales, Nash, Moyland.