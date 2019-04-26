Horsham YMCA's points tally 'shows the measure of their achievement'

Peter Buckland believes that Horsham YMCA's potential final Premier Division points haul 'shows the measure of their achievement' this season.

YM will look to secure second-place in their final game of the 2018/19 campaign at home to Langney Wanderers on Saturday.

The Gorings Mead-outfit are currently on a 14 game unbeaten run, netting 36 points from a possible 42 during this spell.

But despite this streak, YMCA have been unable to overhaul all-conquering Premier Division winners Chichester City.

Chi have lost just three league games all season and have bludgeoned 106 goals in 37 league fixtures, an average of almost three goals per game.

Buckland said: "If we win on Saturday we will be on 85 points. Last year 82 won the league.

"That shows the measure of our achievement but also shows how good Chichester City have been.

"I said to the lads let's finish on a high, put it to bed, and finish second. That's an achievement in itself.

"If we draw and both (third-placed) Eastbourne Town and Newhaven (in fourth) win we will be on 83 points. It will be tight.

"But we've no intention of letting it get to that."

YM's opponents Langney Wanderers have had a relatively indifferent season. Wanderers sit 15th in the table with 37 points from 37 games.

Langney have suffered from a lack of consistency this campaign and Buckland revealed that he was unsure what Wanderers side will turn up on Saturday.

He added: "I see Langney's results are up and down. The Saturday before last they beat Lingfield unexpectedly 3-0 and last Saturday they lost 4-1 to Little Common.

"I guess it's a local derby and Common are fighting for survival but still.

"Langney are safe, so will they just turn up to fulfill a fixture? Will they turn up because they see it as a big game? I really don't know.

"But we will be focussed on it. We will be treating it like any other game."