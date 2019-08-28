Horsham YMCA progress in FA Cup after a double from Matt Daniel

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland admitted he ‘never doubted the result’ on Saturday as his side saw off Egham Town in the FA Cup preliminary round to progress to the first qualifying round on September 7.

Two goals from forward Matt Daniel fired YMCA to victory and secured their place in the hat for the next round, where they have been drawn at home to Margate.

Having gone into half time with the score at 0-0, YM took the lead early in the second half through an excellent overhead kick from Daniel, before the visitors drew level just after the hour mark.

Daniel restored YM’s lead on 75 minutes after a magnificent solo run, putting the home side 2-1 up despite offside claims.

Buckland’s side held on for the win to progress to the next round, and the manager admitted he was desperate to avoid a trip to Egham on a Tuesday night to play a replay.

Discussing the game, he said: “It was a much improved Egham side. Just prior to the game they had a clear out of their management and drafted a new manager in and I would suggest that he brought some fresh blood in too.

“It was a different Egham to the side that I watched in their replay at Lancing, but they’re a good side and we did well on the day.”

He continued: “It was baking hot, too hot for football, but we got through it with a steady performance.

“They scored an equaliser but sometimes you feel quite comfortable in a game and I didn’t doubt the result, I just feared having to go up there on a Tuesday night.”

Buckland felt that his team deserved the victory, with his team being ‘better on the day.’

He said: “I’ve been in football a long time and if it was a flukey win I’d say so. The better team on the day won.

“I thought we could and should have been two goals up at the break. They put a lot of men behind the ball and I think they were looking to take us back to Egham on the Tuesday. We had to be patient but we deserved the win.”

The FA Cup triumph was followed by a disappointing defeat at home to Horley Town on Tuesday night, but Buckland insisted there’s ‘no panic’ despite starting slowly in the SCFL Premier Division.

He said: “The performance was pretty much what I expected with what I had to field to be honest. I knew we were up against it because Horley were pretty much at full strength. They totally dominated the first half.”

He continued: “It could easily have finished 1-1, but there’s no panic. I knew August was going to be a tough shout for us, but there’s no panic.

“We’re definitely going to kick on from September onwards, and there may be a couple of signings in the pipeline as well.”

YM host AFC Uckfield this Saturday in the R.U.R Cup, where Buckland, despite not being overly concerned about the result, will be looking for a reaction from his players after that latest defeat.