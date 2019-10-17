Horsham YMCA play ‘best game in 12 months’ despite FA Vase defeat

Peter Buckland believes Horsham YMCA played their ‘best game in 12 months’ despite his side’s FA Vase first round exit to Eastbourne Town last Saturday.

YM matched the Southern Combination leaders until first-half stoppage time when George Taggart rocketed an effort past Aaron Jeal.

Tom Vickers doubled their lead from the penalty spot before Aaron Capon added a third three minutes later. Dan Perry made it four before two quickfire goals from Tony Nwachukwu and Dan Mobsby halved the deficit.

But it wasn’t to be as YM succumbed to their second defeat to Town in just two weeks,

Buckland said: “We couldn’t have got a much tougher draw if we had planned it but although the scoreline didn’t reflect it, it was probably the best we’ve played for 12 months. We were so unlucky to go in 1-0 down at half-time, but that’s the way football goes.”

The second-half penalty appeared dubious and Buckland believed it was the killer blow. He said: “It killed the game and that’s not sour grapes. It never was a penalty. We all lost our heads, it was just shocking. It’s so infuriating but what can you do?”

YMCA started the brighter but Town soon started to control the game and were rewarded for their improvement when Taggart struck a rocket past Jeal just before half-time.

Town extended their lead just after the hour-mark from the spot when Jeal was adjudged to have brought Vickers down close to the byline and Vickers dusted himself down to comfortably dispatch the penalty.

Two soon became three in the 64th minute when Dean Carden made a mistake putting Capon through and he made no mistake.

Perry added a fourth in the 80th minute, cutting in from the right before striking a low skimming effort in the near post for his 15th goal of the season.

YMCA fired back with two late goals. First, Tony Nwachukwu latched on to a long ball in behind before firing past Michael Platt on 86 minutes. Mobsby grabbed a second with a free kick deep in injury-time but it was too little too late for Buckland’s side as they suffered another cup exit.

YM visit fourth-placed Newhaven in the league this Saturday (October 19).

Horsham YMCA: A Jeal, Carden (Gibbs 67), Evans, Lovegrove, Harding, Gedling, Nwachukwu, Mobsby, Ryder, Daniel (Pearse 67), Hunt (Smith 67). Unused: Pavlovic, Godfrey.