Horsham YMCA given six of the best by Lingfield

Horsham YMCA before their game with Lingfield, wearing commemorative poppies on their shirts. Pictures by Tim Hewlett

Ahead of the game there was little to choose between Horsham YMCA and Lingfield, with the two sides occupying neighbouring berths in the lower half of the table, but the Surrey visitors went away with the plaudits – and the points – a quick fire, hat-trick torpedoing YM in the second half.

After an early Lingfield corner, either side of which they had the bulk of possession, Ben Connolly managed to get past the advancing YM keeper Aaron Jeal to put the visitors in front.

Worse promptly followed for YM when Jeal was forced to go off with an injured knee before the quarter of an hour mark, sub Mark Pritchard-Cave taking over in goal.

Two minutes of silence was observed before the kick off of the home league match between Horsham YMCA and Lingfield to remember and honour those who paid the price for freedom in two world wars and in conflicts since.

But, in the 26th minute, Tom Tolfrey levelled the score from the penalty spot after being floored by visiting keeper Jonny Thurbin. Chances came and went at both ends, including three unfulfilled YM corners, the score remaining one apiece at the interval.

The second half began with a Lingfield corner, Jamie Bakhit subsequently firing wide. But, the visitors didn’t have long to wait for their second goal, Connolly latching onto a clear ball to side step it into an empty net.

Immediately, YM lost possession for Connolly to score again, and then Lingfield twisted the knife with their fourth through sub James Allen, the score switching from 1-1 to 1-4 in three minutes. Lingfield kept pressing, Arron Jenkins hitting the bar and Bakhit blazing over.

YM, though, clawed back the deficit with a well-taken Dave Brown goal. But, any thoughts of a home recovery were soon scotched when Allen headed in from a corner.

Then, YM’s misery was compounded by Reece White polishing off a rebound for Lingfield’s well-deserved 2-6 win.

To their credit, YM kept going to the end, and, they were undoubtedly unlucky when goalkeeper Jeal was forced to withdraw, yet defensive gaps would have left any keeper exposed and Lingfield created far more chances, looking more dangerous.

YM coach Lee Maguire told the County Times: "They hit us on the break, and conceding three goals in three minutes was a killer."

Lingfield manager Dan Burnett added: "We’ve been through a rough patch, but with our new coach we trained well this week, and are delighted with the result."