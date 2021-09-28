Horsham YMCA continue to battle inconsistency

Horsham YMCA manager Dean Carden

Looking to bounce back from three straight defeats - in the first of two successive games at their Gorings Mead home, YM grabbed a late point against Steyning Town last Tuesday, before suffering at the hands of runaway league leaders Littlehampton Town on Saturday for the second time this season.

Steyning put YM under early pressure, keeper Aaron Jeal needing to be at his best to keep them at bay.

YM, though, re-grouped, earning two corners, until, well into the first half, Tom Bold converted a Steyning penalty.

Then, out of the blue, Josh Bradley’s excellent header gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break.

YM resumed with a threatening cross before Tom Lyons’ one on one opportunity was somehow kept out.

Then, Dave Brown broke through, and Lyons went just wide from close range, ahead of Luke Donaldson skewing adrift.

YM were doing everything except score, but a Steyning thrust had to be finger-tipped away by Jeal.

With YM looking more likely, Tom Cousins slotted home in the 78th minute.

And, when Tom Tolfrey equalised with a real quality goal with three minutes of normal time remaining, YM pushed hard, but the game ended two apiece.

YM manager Dean Carden told the County Times: “Steyning were at full strength and after what we’ve been through in our last three games we could even have snatched it!”

Against Littlehampton, YM started well, but the seasiders soon challenged, drawing a superb block from Jeal, and a diving save, punctuated by two corners, Dan Evans twice booting strikes off the line.

Two YM corners followed, neither side exerting telling supremacy in the first 20 minutes.

But, just beyond the midway point, Dion Jarvis’ close range effort evaded Jeal’s grasp, and Littlehampton promptly doubled their lead, George Gaskin’s blast giving Jeal no chance.

And, it soon got worse, when Joe Benn fired in from the left.

Three very close calls early in the second half harried YM, until, on the hour mark, a Benn back heel put the visitors 4-0 up.

Two YM corners preceded Tolfrey’s 85th minute goal, with Dave Brown and sub Will Read both blasting unsuccessfully, but the game had long since been sewn up by the visitors, strengthening their lead at the top of the table with their tenth victory from 11 starts.

Carden added: “We had a good first 20 minutes and last 15, but again, our heads went down after the opposition opened the scoring – we’ve got to change that and get back to winning!”

YMCA were due to visit Dorking Wanderers Reserves tonight in the Peter Bentley Cup, but the game was postponed due to the ongoing fuel shortage.