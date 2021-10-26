Horsham YMCA celebrate unbeaten hat-trick with Bexhill United draw

Horsham YMCA keeper Aaron Jeal was on hand to quell the Bexhill United attack on Saturday. Picture by Steve Robards

In a lively start, YM soon threatened, Tom Tolfrey breaking through and Dave Brown firing just wide.

But, YM keeper Aaron Jeal had to rush out to quell a Bexhill attack, before a YM free kick from the right whizzed across the goal, followed by two YM corners, and a Tolfrey swivel shot straight to visiting keeper Dan Rose.

With both sides challenging, Jeal was again in action with a diving save and then tipping over a cracking shot from Nathan Lopez, either side of two Bexhill corners.

Jeal then saved Evan Archibald’s strike, and suddenly Bexhill were calling the shots with plural attempts.

Yet, with action switching to the other end, Brown and Dean Lovegrove also had chances, until, immediately before half time, Tolfrey gave YM the lead from the penalty spot.

The second half started with a Bexhill corner, ahead of Tolfrey and visiting sub Conor Robertson having radar problems, and a bicycle kick from Lopez was pushed away for a Bexhill corner.

A serious looking injury to Bexhill’s Regan Smith necessitated an ambulance call to assess a suspected broken ankle, but, re-invigorated, Bexhill equalised through young Ollie Hull, with his first senior goal.

And, with both sides thrusting for three points, opportunities came and went at either end. Bexhill, though, were increasingly in command, but, creditably YM kept them at bay to share the spoils.

Post match, YM assistant manager Ryan King told the County Times: “With two wins and a draw it’s good to get a run going. They put us under pressure in the second half when our legs were beginning to fade, but the draw was a fair result.”