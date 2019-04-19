Horsham YMCA boss sympathises with Broadbridge Heath's stadium plight ahead of derby

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland sympathised with near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath after the Bears' ongoing issues with moving into their new stadium.

Second-placed YM's trip to sixth-placed Heath in the Premier Division on Saturday will take place at the site of the old Leisure Centre.

The Bears had planned on moving to their new ground half-way through this season, but work on their new stadium has been beset with difficulties.

The new pitches are not in a fit condition to use, with contractors missing numerous deadlines over the past year, despite the new club's new pavilion being completed last summer.

Heath now have weeks to get everything ready at the new ground so it can pass an FA ground grading for the 2019/20 season.

Failure to do so could seem the Bears expelled from the division.

Buckland said: "I do feel sorry for Broadbridge Heath because they’re our neighbours and they’re a good club.

"They’ve really moved forward as a club and they’ve got a lovely new stadium.

"I’ve been down there to have a look and everything ticks the boxes apart from the pitch.

"We do now have to face up to playing on the other pitch. It’s not something I’m looking forward to facility-wise but it’s not Heath's fault.

"Me and my players are not prima donnas. It’s only one game so we’ll get it over and done with.

"Heath will be up for it as they always are. There’s nothing that Steve Painter (Heath boss) and co want more than to do YM over."

YMCA will also have to contend with a lengthy list of absentees. The Gorings Mead-outfit will be missing no less than seven first team players through injury and suspension.

Buckland admitted that he wasn't sure what sort of team he would be able to put, and joked he was 'glad' that his side could no longer challenge title-winners Chichester City for league honours.

He added: "Callum Donaghey, Luke Donaldson, Browny (Dave Brown), Ash (Dugdale), Mozza (Dan Mobsby), Jack Frankland, and Adam Hunt are all injured, and Jack Hartley is suspended.

"I haven’t got a clue what side I’m going to put it but we’ll just take it in our stride."

"I’m not building any excuses but I’ll put together the best team that I can and I’m certainly aiming to win the game.

"I’m just glad I’m not a point behind Chichester."

After their trip to Broadbridge Heath, Horsham YMCA will host Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday evening (7:45pm kick-off).