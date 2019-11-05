Horsham YMCA and Steyning Town play out stalemate in testing conditions

Horsham YMCA manager Pete Buckland praised a ‘good, gutsy performance’ after his side played out a 0-0 draw at Steyning Town in torrential conditions last Saturday.

Neither side were able to carve out a decent chance as they battled against gale-force winds and lashing rain in the only Southern Combination Football League Premier Division game not to be postponed.

Mayckol Sabino tries to pick the ball off Dan Mobsby. Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA. Pic Steve Robards SR02111902

YM manager Buckland said: “Goal-kicks were barely getting outside the area and passes were veering 20-30 yards away from their destination.

“We were all looking forward to getting back to playing a bit of football but it was quite dour.

“Both sides cancelled each other out but I can’t even talk to you about any clear-cut chances on goal.

“All things considered, playing away from home, against a side who were in a rich vein of form, I’ve got to be pleased with a point.

Scott Faber challenges Adam Hunt for the ball. Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA. Pic Steve Robards SR02111902

“It was a good gutsy performance.”

Steyning extended their unbeaten run to 13 games and Barrowmen manager Gerry Murphy was happy with his side’s performance.

He said: “Both teams struggled but I was pleased with the boys attitude to try to win the game.”

Steyning are currently fifth in their first ever SCFL Premier season and Buckland admitted he is impressed with Murphy’s side.

Toby Bloomfield tries to nudge Guy Harding off the ball. Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA. Pic Steve Robards SR02111902

He said: “Gerry’s done a tremendous job down at Steyning. I’ve known him a long time and helped him out over the years but he has put together a cracking side.”

Steyning and Horsham YMCA are both in league action this Saturday with the Barrowmen travelling to AFC Uckfield Town while YM host Eastbourne United.

Steyning Town: Banasco-Zaragoza, Clark, Weston, Hards, White, Gathern, Bloomfield, Faber, Andrade, Sabino, Radmore. Subs: Bull, Spano, Parazo, Thompson, Kelly

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Evans, Daniel (J Pearse 70’), Gedling (Clarke 70’), Hunt, Harding, Lovegrove, Mobsby, Gibbs, Ryder, Nwachukwu. Unused: Frankland, D Pearse.