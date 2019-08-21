Horsham YMCA and Broadbridge Heath claim first wins of the season while Loxwood and Alfold suffer defeat - SCFL midweek round-up

Tuesday night saw a full round of SCFL Premier Division fixtures played out, with both Horsham YMCA and Broadbridge Heath earning their first victories of the campaign.

YMCA traveled to Plaistow Road to face Loxwood with both teams still searching for their maiden wins of the season, and it was YMCA who came out on top, winning a goal-filled encounter 4-3.

Prolific forward Martin Smith opened the scoring in the sixth minute to give the visiting YMCA the lead, but Loxwood equalised through Matt Boiling 20 minutes later. Just two minutes later however, Matt Daniel restored YMCA's lead, before doubling it just after half time to put the away side 3-1 up.

Martin Smith scored again ten minutes later to put YMCA out of sight, and even a late double from Alfie Gritt wasn't enough for Loxwood as YM held on to record their first victory of a so far difficult season. Loxwood remain winless with just one point from their opening four games.

Broadbridge Heath beat Alfold 1-0 to earn their first win of the season and move them up to five points.

An even first half saw the sides go in all square at the break, but a second half strike was enough to earn the Bears all three points and inflict a first defeat of the season on Alfold.

Steyning Town narrowly lost out 3-2 away at Horley Town and stay on three points in the league.

Goals from Ben Hands and Jamie Weston weren't enough to claim anything from the game, with Horley player Tony Halsey scoring a hat-trick to leave visitors Steyning with nothing.

In Division One, Billingshurst lost 4-0 at home to Arundel to mean they have now lost both of their opening two games.

This followed defeat to Southwick on the opening weekend, leaving Billingshurst as one of four teams in Division One that are still searching for their first point of the season.