Horsham YMCA add two ahead of FA Vase tie

Peter Buckland announced two new signings as Horsham YMCA look to cope with an injury crisis ahead of this Saturday's FA Vase first round tie at Eastbourne Town.

Dan Mobsby and Dan Pearse have both signed from East Grinstead Town, with the former making a return to YM, having made 33 appearances for the club last season.

Speaking about why he made the new signings, Buckland said: “I had to. I’ve been treading treacle for so long, waiting for people to come back from injuries, always thinking ‘we’ll get through this game, it can’t continue’.

“I can’t wait any longer otherwise the season would have passed us by.”

YMCA lost 5-0 at The Saffrons in the Southern Combination League a fortnight ago and will be hoping his depleted side can prevent a similar scoreline this weekend.

He said: “It's down to personnel. Reasonable football manager I am, magician I’m not so I really won’t know until I do a role call at training.

“I've had players on the pitch who shouldn’t have even been on there (against Lancing on Saturday), full up with painkillers and ankles strapped all over the place. It was quite farcical.

Horsham YMCA travel to Eastbourne Town this Saturday (October 12).

