Horsham won't be staying still in 2022

The Hornets had an impressive 2021 in which they reached the first round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2007 in a fairytale run that was a welcome boost to the club’s coffers.

Attendances have also been a huge source of pride. This season’s average is 644, the fifth-highest in the Isthmian Premier.

Borrett says they must maintain high matchday standards, paying tribute to Horsham’s hard-working matchday volunteers, and outlined development plans for the Camping World Community Stadium.

Chairman Kevin Borrett has laid out exciting plans for Horsham FC in 2022. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

He said: “Every time I visit the ground I still have to pinch myself when I think of the wonderful facilities we now have and the comments we still regularly receive from visitors to the CWCS bear that out.

“It’s one thing to visit an attractive football ground, it’s quite another to be welcomed in the way we do for our visitors, and the fact so many enjoy the matchday experience here is testament to all our volunteers, not just those who help on match days, but all levels and age groups.

"I want to thank all HFC volunteers associated with the club who give their time so generously. We wouldn’t be able to achieve what we do if this level of commitment wasn’t freely available from the HFC family.

“All those involved in running the club are conscious of the need to do everything we can to keep supporters comfortable, as we grow our average attendance, and make sure things run smoothly, particularly for larger, 1,000+ crowds.

“Meanwhile, the CWCS continues to mature and our first three years in the ground have seen us turn a collection of new facilities into something that is really starting to feel like HFC’s home.

“Dom [Di Paola, manager] is rightly pushing for a good mid-table finish or better for the first team and being supported by the board in relation to squad decisions for next season. I’m sure our younger Hornets will collect further silverware by season’s end.”