Horsham winger departs club, striker agrees short-term loan move

Horsham have announced that Zack Newton has left the club.

The winger, who joined the Hornets from National League South-outfit Welling United in the summer, is set to move to BetVictor Premier Division rivals Cheshunt.

The former Worthing player made 19 appearances in all competitions for Horsham, scoring twice.

The Hornets' Kieran Lavery is also on the move. The striker has joined SCFL Premier Division side Horley Town on a 28-day loan as he continues his recovery from injury.

Lavery has made 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring once, in an injury-hit 2019/20 campaign.

