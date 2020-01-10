Horsham will 'go all out' against Corinthian-Casuals

Dominic Di Paola expects Horsham to ‘put a reaction in’ when they welcome Corinthian-Casuals to The Camping World Community Stadium in the BetVictor Premier Division on Saturday.

The Hornets were left reeling after they surrendered a two-goal lead in their 3-2 defeat to Worthing in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Saturday also saw Horsham go ahead before losing. The Yellows were beaten 2-1 at fellow Premier Division play-off contenders Hornchurch.

The Hornets’ recent league form makes for difficult reading. Horsham currently are 17th out of 22 in the form table having taken six points in as many games.

But Di Paola stressed his belief in his players as they look to rediscover their early season form.

The Hornets manager said: “I don’t think we’re ever bad. I think the players always give their all.

“They gave their all in the second half (against Worthing) but I just think things conspired against us a little bit.

“I don’t think out boys have ever let us down and they’ll have the right attitude on Saturday and will do their best.

“I think our boys will want to put a reaction in and go again.”

Saturday’s opponents Corinthian-Casuals sit third-from-bottom, with 14 points from 20 games, but their form has improved significantly in recent weeks.

Casuals didn’t win any of their opening 11 games, their first league victory coming at Bishop’s Stortford on November 9, but the Surrey outfit are now unbeaten in three, picking up two wins and a draw.

Horsham took the three points when the two sides met in October. Two goals in the last three minutes from Jack Brivio and Kieran Lavery helped the Yellows come from behind to snatch a dramatic win.

Di Paola revealed he was wary of a Casuals frontline that had struck nine goals in the last three games, but stressed that the Hornets would be going ‘all out’ on Saturday.

He added: “They’ve got a lot of firepower and they haven’t changed many players.

“They were just below mid-table last season, I just think they had a bad start.

“They’ve won their last two, so they’ve turned a corner, but we’re going to go all out.”