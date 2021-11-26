Horsham want to express themselves against Margate

Action from Horsham's home game against Margate in 2019. Picture by Steve Robards

That’s the view of manager Dominic Di Paola as the Hornets look to make it four consecutive Isthmian Premier wins in a row.

A trio of away victories have seen Horsham rise from the division’s basement to 16th. The Hornets are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Victory on Saturday against the Gate and a defeat for 15th-placed Haringey Borough would see Horsham leapfrog the London outfit in the table.

Saturday’s opponents Margate sit ninth in the Isthmian Premier, six points off the play-offs, but they are winless in four in all competitions.

Di Paola said: “They [Margate] are another good side. I think they’re knocking around the play-off areas.

“They’ve got a lot of good quality in there so it will be another tough one.

“But we’re just looking forward to playing now. We just want to get out there on the pitch and play games and express ourselves.”

Di Paola confirmed that Shamir Fenelon will be missing for Horsham on Saturday. The winger was taken off during Monday’s win at Carshalton after a ‘niggle in his hamstring’.

Tom Day, Tom Kavanagh, and Alex Malins will also miss out, although Di Paola revealed the trio weren’t far from full fitness.

But Horsham have bolstered their ranks with the signing of defender Chris Sessegnon.

The full-back, who made his Hornets debut at Leatherhead last Saturday, counts Carshalton Athletic and Margate amongst his former clubs.

Di Paola added: “We’ve been struggling defensively for numbers. We nearly could’ve got him in six weeks ago, and I probably should have, but he went to Carshalton.

“He’s a good, experienced player. He knows a few of our boys.