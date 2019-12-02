Horsham v Margate - picture special

Horsham remain top of the BetVictor Premier DIvision despite losing out 3-0 to Margate at The Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday.

Noel Leighton gave Gate the lead at the break before second half strikes from Kieran Monlouis and Adem Ramadan sealed the win for the visitors. Our photographer Steve Robards was at the game. Here are a selection of his shots.

Lea Dawson jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Joe Shelley jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Rob O'Toole jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Rob O'Toole jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more