Horsham up to third after Cheshunt win but Di Paola admits they 'weren't their most fluent'

Dominic Di Paola admitted Horsham ‘weren’t their most fluent’ but was left ‘really happy’ after their 1-0 win at nine-man Cheshunt in the BetVictor Premier Division on Saturday.

Ibrahim Diallo’s second half own goal proved to be the winner for Horsham as Mark Hughes and Mo Camara were sent off for the hosts.

Victory for Di Paola’s side saw them up to third, the Hornets’ highest league position in their history.

The Horsham manager said: “It was a really tough game. It was quite windy and there’s quite a narrow pitch up there.

“We weren’t our most fluent but we did really well to get a good result.

“I’m really happy. I’m really happy with how things are going.

“It’s early days but the boys have been brilliant.

There’s been spells in games where the boys have been frustrated and not quite got it right, but I couldn’t have asked for more.”

After an early scare, the Hornets asserted their dominance but couldn’t break the deadlock.

Chris Smith missed a gilt-edged opportunity four minutes before half-time. The forward only needed to tap home from a cross but he took a touch and his shot was superb blocked on the line.

Smith spurned a chance on the stroke of half-time. A low ball into the box found the striker but he blazed his attempt over.

READ MORE Horsham YMCA boss Buckland: 'It's been hard work this season' | Broadbridge Heath beaten at home by Eastbourne United - picture special | Horsham record third successive league win despite injury setback

The first quarter of the second half failed to muster up an opportunity but that changed on 61 minutes.

Charlie Harris fizzed a low cross into the near post and the unfortunate Diallo turned the ball into his own goal.

Hughes, who had been cautioned in the first half, was shown his second yellow on 70 minutes after dissent.

And Cheshunt’s miserable afternoon was compounded when Camara was given a second caution for persistent fouling.

Di Paola added: “We had really good chances in the first half. George (Bentley) only made one save in the first half and that was from distance.

“We had to change two of the back four because Will (Miles) and Mets (Steve Metcalf) weren’t playing.

“We’ve just got to keep going now. Every game is a tough game.”

Horsham visit bottom-of-the-table Corinthian Casuals this (Tuesday) evening (7.45pm).

Horsham: Bentley, Mills, Sparks, Kelly, Shelley, Merchant, Newton, Dawson, Smith (Lavery 66), Harris (Brivio 76), Harding. Unused: Hayward, O’Toole, Pamment.