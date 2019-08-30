Horsham under 'minimal pressure' against early frontrunners Folkestone Invicta

Horsham are under 'minimal pressure' when they welcome BetVictor Premier Division leaders Folkestone Invicta to The Camping World Community on Saturday, according to boss Dominic Di Paola

The Hornets' opponents have picked up four wins and a draw in their opening games of the season, perching them atop the league's summit at this early stage.

Horsham have taken to life in the BetVictor Premier Division after last season's promotion like a duck to water. The Camping World Community Stadium outfit sit in sixth, one place and a point off the play-offs, after two victories and two draws.

The Hornets and Invicta are the only teams yet to taste defeat in the current league campaign, albeit both teams have played four and five games respectively, but Di Paola insisted that if Horsham were to lose their unbeaten record it wouldn't 'change anything'.

He said: "We're playing a team that is top of the league and they're top for a reason. Conceivably they could comfortably beat us on Saturday but we're comfortable with the situation we're in this season.

"We're just going to see it for what it is. The club are on the up and we can go into these games with minimal pressure at the moment and pick up points wherever we can.

"But hopefully there aren't going to be too many games where you think, 'oh we should have done better in that game' or 'that was a good opportunity to get a point'.

"Win lose or draw, it doesn't really change anything in my mind. I just want us to embrace the season and enjoy the fact that we've got to this level and make the most of it."

Di Paola was also quick to praise his players after an excellent start to their 2019/20 BetVictor Premier Division campaign.

He added: "We've got the majority of last year's team and, with the players we've added, I really like everyone. They're a great bunch of boys.

"They're always going to do their best for us and give their all on matchdays.

"Hopefully we can maintain the kind of performance we've put in so far. I'm really looking forward to facing Folkestone."