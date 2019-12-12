Horsham to celebrate amazing year with fun-filled family day

Horsham will be marking the festive season, and celebrating an incredible year with a ‘Christmas Bonanza’ at The Camping World Community Stadium this Saturday.

2019 has been a remarkable year for the Hornets having earned promotion into the Isthmian Premier for the first time in seven years with a 2-1 play-off final win over Ashford United.

They have also moved into their own ground for the first time since 2008 and are enjoying life in the Premier, currently sitting in third.

Kicking off proceedings at 1.45pm, the club are hosting a children’s party in which all youngsters will receive a gift from Howie the Hornet, generously provided by Tesco and Sainsbury’s, have the opportunity to create Christmas tree decorations and have a dance at the junior disco.

The main event takes place at 3pm when the Hornets face East Thurrock United as they look to return to winning ways. Supporters are invited to stay behind in the clubhouse for food, music, and to watch Southampton v West Ham United on the big screen.

The new social membership cards, which supporters can use for discounts at the bar and club shop, and for function room bookings, will be in use from Saturday’s game onwards.

Full season and half-season ticket holders can get theirs for free. Find out how to apply on horshamfc.co.uk.

The club are also welcoming non-perishable food donations as part of it’s appeal in aid of The Trussell Trust - a nationwide network of more than 1,200 food banks that provide emergency food and support to people in poverty.

If you can help with a donation, please come along on Saturday and pass your items to members of Horsham’s Youth squads who will be collating the collection.