Horsham snap up winger from Sussex neighbours Burgess Hill Town

Horsham new boy Alex Laing in action for Burgess Hill Town last season. Picture by Chris Neal

Winger Alex Laing has joined the Hornets from Sussex neighbours Burgess Hill Town.

The Camping World Community Stadium outfit have already snapped up Brad Wilson, Tom Richards and Sam Howes for the upcoming campaign.

Laing left the Hillians last season and was set to join Horsham for the rest of the previous campaign before it was curtailed.

The 25-year-old was able to play in a few friendlies for the Hornets in December, but he has yet to play competitive football for the club.

Laing had a very brief spell at Horsham during the 2016-17 campaign but was unable to hold down a place in the first team.