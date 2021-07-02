Horsham snap up prolific Brazilian forward

Lucas Rodrigues in action for Burgess Hill Town in 2018. Picture by Kyle Hemsley

The Hornets have acquired Brazilian forward Lucas Rodrigues from Isthmian South East outfit Whitehawk.

The 23-year-old was the Hawks longest serving player, making nearly 150 first team appearances.

Born in the capital of Brazil, he moved to England as a five-year old and is a product of the Hawks successful youth set-up.

He made his debut for the club in Whitehawk's Sussex Senior Cup semi-final clash away at Worthing in 2016

Rodrigues scored his first goals on the opening day of the 2018-19 season against Harlow Town, and finished as Whitehawk's joint-leading scorer with eight goals.

He also scored a 23 minute hat-trick at Three Bridges in November 2019, and won the Player of the Year award for the 2019-20 season, with 13 goals and 14 assists in 33 games.

The forward also won the Isthmian League Step 4 Player of the Year award last season.

Before becoming a first team regular at Whitehawk, Rodrigues had three loan spells at Burgess Hill Town.

The Brazilian was loaned to the Hillians in 2017, joined them for the second time in October 2017, and again in March 2018.