Horsham's FA Cup tie 'a reward for the supporters and the club'

Horsham’s FA Cup second qualifying round home tie with National League South outfit Dartford on Saturday is ‘a reward for the supporters and the club’, according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

The Hornets are riding the crest of a wave.

In their first year back playing in the town, Horsham sit fourth in the BetVictor Premier Division with 14 points from seven games.

Di Paola’s side are on a great run of form going into their clash with league-above Dartford. The Hornets are unbeaten in four in all competitions.

Saturday’s opponents, however, have endured a tough start to the National League South campaign. The Darts sit third-from-bottom, with seven points from ten, and sacked management duo Jamie Coyle and Adam Flanagan on September 4.

Ahead of the tie, Di Paola was looking forward to taking on ‘one of the biggest clubs at step two in the south’ and insisted Horsham have ‘nothing to lose’.

The Hornets manager said: “I think it’s a reward for the supporters and the club. The club is really excited about it, which is great.

“Over the past 18 months we’ve had so many good memories and good things happen to the club, I think we’re a bit spoilt at the moment.

“Maybe you take a game against Dartford for granted. Last year we played against six or seven teams in the league above or higher. But to be honest we’ve drawn a pretty plum tie.

“On paper Dartford are one of the biggest clubs at step two in the south.

“I don’t think we could have picked a much bigger team out of the hat.

“We’ll go in to it with nothing to lose and try to do our best.

“I’m sure they’ve watched us over the past couple of games so they’ll know what we’re about. We’ll just see how it goes.”

With a large crowd anticipated, Horsham supporters are advised to arrive early to avoid queues.

Supporters are asked to utilise the RSPCA car park at Wilberforce Way, Southwater, RH13 9RS, where there will be a free shuttle bus transporting fans to the stadium.