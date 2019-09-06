Horsham’s FA Cup first qualifying round tie is a ‘50/50, toss of a coin’

Dominic Di Paola branded Horsham’s FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Metropolitan Police on Saturday a ‘50/50, toss of a coin kind of a game’.

The Old Bill sit 14th in the Southern League Premier Division South after an indifferent start to their 2019/20 campaign. The Met have taken seven points from their opening five games, recording two wins, two losses, and a draw.

The Hornets’ opponents were just four minutes away from reaching the National League South last year. The Police were 2-1 up against Isthmian Premier side Tonbridge Angels in May’s super play-off but D’Sean Theobald’s wonder strike on 86 minutes forced the game into extra-time.

Met couldn’t find their composure after this late heartbreak as Angels’ Tom Derry struck seven minutes into extra-time to dash the Imber Court outfit’s promotion dream.

On the tie Di Paola said: “In a lot of ways it’s just like a league game because they’re at the same level as us. This is a 50/50, toss of a coin kind of game.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game but we’ve played well in every game. We’ve been good this season."

“It’s going to be a tough game away but we’ll give it our all. I know we can cause teams problems, we’ve just got to punish teams.

“We’re not pulling away in games and that’s going to be the same against Met Police because they’re at the same standard as the teams we play in our league.

“But I’m looking forward to it. I’ve enjoyed the challenges we’ve faced so far this season and going up against these sorts of sides.

“We’ve just got to keep on wanting to improve and on Saturday we want to be better than we have been so far.”