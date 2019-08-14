Horsham's draw at Bognor Regis Town a 'wake-up call'

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola described his side’s 1-1 draw with Bognor Regis Town on Tuesday night in the BetVictor Premier Division as a ‘wake-up call’.

Tyrell Mitford’s wonder-strike cancelled out Rob O’Toole’s first-half header as the two Sussex sides shared the spoils on the south coast.

Di Paola said: “We really struggled to get in and amongst them in the second-half and dropped a bit deep. This was the wake up call we needed, from the fitness aspect, and the sharpness of going up a level.”

After dominating the majority of the first-half, the Hornets failed to make the same impact after half-time as they bowed to the hosts’ pressure.

He added: “First-half we were decent but we need to go back to the drawing board a little bit because we just weren’t at the races in the second-half.”

Di Paola believed Lee Harding going off at half-time, after aggravating a previous knock, stopped the Hornets from protecting their lead. He said: “Losing Lee at half-time massively affected what we were doing as we lost that natural winger.

“After a tough game on Saturday, we faded in the second-half and we were under the cosh for large spells. Credit to George in goal, who made some great saves, but we’ve disappointed in certain areas in both games so far and that needs to change quick.”

READ MORE Horsham YMCA advance in FA Cup after 'sterling performance' | Horsham secure battling point in first competitive game at new home - picture special | Bull's brilliance seals Steyning Town's FA Cup progress at the expense of Lordswood