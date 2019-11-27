Horsham not 'thinking about the future' after superb start to campaign

Dominic Di Paola stressed that Horsham won’t be getting ahead of themselves after a magnificent start to their BetVictor Premier Division campaign.

The Hornets sit atop the division’s summit with 37 points from 17 games. The Camping World Community Stadium outfit hold a one point over place-below Folkestone Invicta, although the Seasiders still have a game in hand.

Di Paola said: “I’ve never really looked too far ahead. It never does you any good.

“If you start thinking about the future you forget what you’re up to at the time. It’s always been our view on it.

“All we’ve ever tried to do is try and prepare as well as we can, and not look too far ahead.“

Since Horsham’s promotion via the Bostik South East play-offs last season, the Hornets have averaged 2.18 points per match and boast the best goal difference (+21) and defensive record (12 goals against) in the Premier Division.

Making this achievement even more remarkable is that just four years ago Horsham finished rock-bottom of the Isthmian Division One South, and were preparing to compete in the Sussex County League for the first time since 1951.

But two promotions in four seasons has seen the Hornets reclaim their Isthmian Premier Division status after a seven-year absence.

Despite Horsham’s inexorable rise up the divisions, Di Paola admitted that he ‘never had any idea’ that his side would take to life so well in step three.

The Hornets boss added: “When we came up we came into the unknown. You just don’t know really.

“You put a team together and you can have an idea with the sort of players that you’ve got.

“But you never have any idea until you get into the season really.

“I hadn’t really thought about getting to Christmas or anything like. The first thought was could we get some points.”

The Hornets’ opening three league games saw them host Leatherhead before making trips to Sussex rivals Bognor Regis Town and Enfield Town.

And Horsham passed this early test with flying colours, taking a respectable five points from three games - including a resounding 4-1 win at Enfield.

Di Paola admitted that ‘everyone was fearing the worst going to Enfield’.

But the Horsham manager used the positive result as a springboard for the Hornets’ continuing success this campaign.

Di Paola said: “In the first two games we got a draw and then we played Enfield.

“I think everyone, supporters wise, was fearing the worst going to Enfield but we beat them.

“Five points from the first three games was quite a good return and we just went off from there really.”