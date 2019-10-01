Horsham 'not good enough to be complacent' against bottom club Corinthian Casuals

Dominic Di Paola dispelled any notion of complacency from Horsham in tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm)'s trip to bottom-of-the table Corinthian Casuals in the BetVictor Premier Division.

Whilst the Hornets are riding high in third, Casuals sit at the foot of the table.

The King George's Field outfit have taken just three points from their opening eight games and are yet to record a victory in the league this season.

But Casuals' cup form suggests a team on the rise.

A fortnight ago Casuals shocked National League South side Chelmsford City 2-0 at home in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

Ahead of Horsham's visit to lowly Casuals, Di Paola stressed that the Hornets aren't 'good enough to be complacent yet' and that every game in the BetVictor Premier Division is 'a step up and a challenge'.

He said: "Let's clarify straight away - we're the team that has come up. They're established at this level.

"In the previous two seasons they were really good in our league so they've been building over a period of time.

"We're not good enough to be complacent yet. We've not really done a huge amount as of yet.

"Every single game in this league will be a step up and a challenge.

"For some of our players this is their first season at this level.

"Maybe if we're in this league five years we can start worrying about complacency.

"It's never really been something in our side because I'm always mindful of any opposition.

"They beat Chelmsford City in the FA Cup the other week. It wasn't a fluke.

"They've got the firepower. Just their front two alone are going to be something we're going to have to get to grips with.

"There isn't going to be any complacency from our side because there isn't a need to be complacent."

Horsham are at a full compliment of players for tonight's game. Steve Metcalf and Will Miles are set to return after missing Saturday's trip to Cheshunt.