Horsham must put Woking FA Cup tie to the back of their minds

Horsham celebrates Lee Harding's opener in Saturday's FA Cup clash with Eastbourne Borough. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

The Hornets booked a date with the National League outfit after stunning Eastbourne Borough 1-0 in Tuesday night’s replay.

But in the league Horsham currently sit second-from-bottom, with five points from seven games.

Di Paola was looking forward to the Woking clash but stressed that the Hornets needed to start picking up results in the Premier.

He said: “You’ve just got to focus on the next game because, before you know it, your season can peter out without doing anything.

“It’s just another game against Woking, although it’s a big one for a club.

“We’ve got a tough game on Saturday and we’ve got to focus on that because, at the moment, our league form doesn’t look that interesting.

“We’ve not had a great start, we’ve had a lot of injuries, and not really got going yet.

“We have to start picking up points and results otherwise we’re not going to have an enjoyable season as we could.”

Potters Bar, who sit 16th, come into their trip to Horsham off the back of three consecutive draws.

On Saturday’s opponents Di Paola said: “I think they’ve had some good results recently and they look like a team on the up.