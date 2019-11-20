Horsham manager Di Paola reveals reason behind winger's exit

Dominic Di Paola revealed that excessive travelling was a decisive factor in Zack Newton departing Horsham.

The winger, who joined the Hornets from National League South outfit Welling United in the summer, moved to BetVictor Premier Division rivals Cheshunt on Friday.

The former Worthing player made 19 appearances in all competitions for Horsham, scoring twice.

Di Paola said that Newton had admitted that travelling ‘two-and-a-half hours’ for every home game was ‘grinding him down’.

The Hornets boss ultimately decided that the winger should be allowed to leave the Hornets as ‘you can’t put everything on football’.

Di Paola said: “In the summer his (Newton’s) plan was to move to Worthing with his girlfriend.

“It would have been ideal because his parents live up in north London.

“But in pre-season his circumstances changed. It meant he was doing two-and-a-half hours to get to games.

“I think it affected his performance and I think it affected how he felt about football.

“Two-and-a-half hours for every game is going to impact how you’re playing and I think he was beginning to feel the effects.

“It was very much a case of it just grinding him down.

“We had a few chats over the past month or six weeks.

“We had a chat at training before the home game against Bowers & Pitsea (on November 9).

“He said he was struggling – and you can’t put everything on football.

“Zack’s moved to a club nearer home. I think he’s half-an-hour away from his new club so it’s a lot easier for him.”