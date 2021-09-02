Horsham manager Di Paola pleased with bank holiday performances

Action from Horsham's game at Sussex rivals Lewes on bank holiday Monday. Picture by James Boyes

The Hornets registered their first Isthmian Premier win of the season on Saturday, beating Merstham 3-0 at home on Saturday.

Horsham dominated the first half but had to wait until four minutes before the break to go ahead, Tom Kavanagh netting from the penalty spot.

Jack Brivio powered a home a header on 70 minutes to make it 2-0 before substitute Shamir Fenelon poked home in second half stoppage time to seal the win.

Bank holiday Monday saw the Hornets play out a goalless draw at fierce Sussex rivals Lewes.

Horsham had a hatful of chances but were let down by wayward finishing.

The second half saw Hornet stopper Sam Howes pull off two excellent saves to deny the Rooks.

On the Merstham game, Di Poala said: “I thought we were really solid and we played really well. There were no complaints really.

"I thought we were really professional. We probably could have had a couple more goals.

"It took a little while to get going, but in the second half I thought we were really dominant and played some really good football.”

Speaking on Monday’s derby game at Lewes, Di Paola added: “A point is fair in the sense that if you don’t take chances you don’t win games of football.

“In terms of our performance levels, apart from five minutes in the first half and 15 minutes in the second, I thought we were perhaps the stronger side.

“Although we didn’t work the keeper in the way that we should have done, we had a lot of chances that we didn’t capitalise on.

“I thought it was a really good performance, and I think apart from the first half against Hornchurch we’ve been good.”

Next up for Horsham is an FA Cup first qualifying round game at Haywards Heath Town on Saturday.

Di Paola said: “They’re a good side. They’ve got players playing below themselves in terms of players that should be playing higher.

“It’s away and it’ll be a good test. I just can’t wait to play at the moment.