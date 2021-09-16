Horsham manager Di Paola: I'm confident the results will come

Charlie Harris does battle for Horsham in Tuesday's derby with Bognor Regis Town. Pictures by Lyn Phillips

The Hornets sit third-from-bottom in the table, with five points from six games, after recording a draw and loss this week.

Di Paola's charges were held to a 1-1 home draw by Sussex rivals Bognor Regis Town on Tuesday evening - in a game where Gary Charman equalled Mark Stepney’s all-time appearance record of 614 games.

In a enthralling match, Will Miles thumped in from close range to give the hosts a 18th minute lead.

Will Miles attempts to snuff out a Rocks attack

The Rocks replied just after the half-hour mark through Craig Robson’s header.

Both teams spurned chances in the second half, as a pulsating Sussex derby ended in stalemate.

Di Paola said: “I think we had the better chances but we just don’t seem to be capitalising on those chances.

“We had to make three subs due to injury again. We seem to not be able to make tactical subs, we just take people off because they’re injured.

Action from Tuesday night's Sussex derby

“I feel, although a point was probably about fair, it was another golden opportunity to get three points.

“The fact that we’ve not really got points on the board is just one of those things.

“It’s nothing to be concerned about. I’m confident we will start picking up results and go on a run.”

Saturday saw Horsham fall to a 2-1 defeat at second-placed Folkestone Invicta.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Shamir Fenelon put the Hornets in front on 58 minutes.

The former Brighton and Crawley man reacted first to Tom Richards' cross to steer the ball home.

Just two minutes later Invicta were level, Ian Draycott poking home after a goalmouth scramble.

And, with minutes remaining, David Smith's overhead kick, which appeared to be palmed out by Horsham stopper Sam Howes, was judged to have crossed the line by the assistant referee, meaning the Hornets left the Kent coast empty hands.

Di Paola added: "The linesman was on the six-yard box when the shot was made.

"There’s just no way possible he could have told whether it was over the line.

"I just feel like we’re having a lot of bad luck at the moment, which is just one of those things.

"In lots of those games, there’s been game-deciding decisions that have gone against us.

"But at some stage it will even itself out for sure.

"I’m pretty happy with how we’re playing. The boys are playing quite well and we’re creating some half-decent chances."

The Hornets turn their attentions to the FA Cup this Saturday, specifically a second qualifying round match at Kingstonian.

The K's have enjoyed a flying start to the Isthmian Premier campaign, and sit at the top of the pile after recording five wins from six.

Di Paola admitted injuries had taken its toll, but he was relishing taking on Kingstonian.

He said: “We’ll see where we are with numbers. Steph (Apps), our physio, is going to be busy at training.

“But we’re looking forward to it. We always look forward to the FA Cup.

“They’re a good team, but we will be going there to try and get through to the next round.