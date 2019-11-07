Horsham have 'not looked out of place' on Premier Division return

Dominic Di Paola has been absolutely delighted that Horsham haven’t looked out of place in the BetVictor Premier Division following last season’s promotion.

The Hornets have returned to Step 3 after a seven-year absence and have enjoyed a marvellous start to their league campaign.

The Camping World Community Stadium outfit sit second in the table, with 31 points from 15 games, and sit just two points shy of top-of-the-table Folkestone Invicta.

A tough October saw Horsham take on Premier Division promotion-chasers Hornchurch and Carshalton Athletic, as well as last season’s runaway Bostik South East champions Cray Wanderers.

But the Hornets passed this tough test with flying colours, taking eight points from a possible 15 and briefly topping the BetVictor Premier Division after their 1-0 home win over Hornchurch on October 5.

The only blots on Horsham’s copybook were their 2-0 league defeat at Bishop’s Stortford on October 12 and their FA Trophy exit at the hands of cup specialists Haringey last week.

Hornets manager Di Paola has been pleased with his side’s performances over the past month and was overjoyed with how well Horsham have ‘adjusted to the level’.

He said: “I think we’ve done really well over the past six weeks.

READ MORE Horsham starlet signs first professional contract with Sussex | Broadbridge Heath exit Senior Cup after late Peacehaven winner | Steyning Town shocked in Senior Cup as unbeaten run ends

“If you compare it to the previous six weeks we picked up a lot more points in the first period.

“We’ve come up against some really good sides and not looked out of place.

“I’m really pleased that the boys have been able to compete against teams like Cray and Carshalton.

“They’re good sides and they’ve got lots of things they can do to hurt you but the boys have stuck with it.

“I’ve been pleased with a lot of performances but maybe Bishop’s Stortford away was a disappointment.

“But even on the day we dominated the ball, we just did nothing with it and they smashed and grabbed.

“In general I’ve been really pleased with how we’ve adjusted to the level.”

Horsham host Bowers & Pitsea in the BetVictor Premier Division on Saturday (3pm).