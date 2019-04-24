Horsham have injury worries to key trio ahead of play-off clash

Horsham fear they could have a defensive crisis for their play-off semi-final next week.

The Hornets secured second place in Bostik League South East on Monday so will have home advantage over either Ashford Town or Haywards Heath at Culver Road on Monday night.



But there are concerns over the fitness of three out of Horsham’s four centre-backs.



Joe Shelley picked up a groin injury on Saturday and missed Monday’s trip to Guernsey, while Will Miles has a knock and Dylan Merchant has picked up a hip problem.



One plus is that Dominic Di Paola’s side have already completed their league season as they were due to play the now defunct Thamesmead Town.



That gives those with knocks this weekend a chance to recover and the others the opportunity to train three times this week.



Di Paola said: “It’s annoying three centre-halves have picked up knocks over the Bank Holiday Weekend. We will evaluate them all this week and get them in with Steph our physio to work her magic.



“We will have to see where we are. You never know in the first couple of days after an injury, that is when they are at their worst. After two or three days, I would hope they would be better.



“Joe for example we didn’t risk Monday, so he has had a couple of extra days. We aren’t too worried.”