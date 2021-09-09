Horsham 'got what they deserved' in FA Cup replay win

Shamir Fenelon netted for Horsham in their 1-1 draw at Haywards Heath Town in the FA Cup on Saturday. Picture by Jon Rigby

The Hornets ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a Billy Collings own goal and a Charlie Harris penalty.

Heath keeper Collings deflected the ball into his own net on 38 minutes after good pressure from Jack Brivio from a Tom Richards corner.

Substitute Rob O’Toole was brought down in the area by Sinn Christie on 74 minutes, and Harris dispatched the spot kick.

The Hornets were held to a 1-1 draw at Heath on Saturday. Shamir Fenelon put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time before Sam Remfry levelled in the second half.

Horsham will travel to Isthmian Premier rivals Kingstonian, who thrashed Oxhey Jets 8-1 in a replay last night, in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 18.

Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola said: “I said on Saturday that it was one of those games that had the potential to go to a replay.

"We were away from home, they hadn’t lost a game, and they’re high on confidence.

"But, to be fair, over the two games, apart from their goal, I don’t think Sam (Howes) has had much to do in our goal.

"We just weren’t able to put it to bed on Saturday and then we had to have another go at it on Tuesday.

"Saying that, I thought we played ever so well on Tuesday. We were comfortable, created a lot of chances, and it was a good performance from us.

"We got what we deserved over the two games."

Horsham return to league matters this week. The Hornets visit Folkestone Invicta this Saturday, before welcoming Sussex rivals Bognor Regis Town next Tuesday.

And Di Paola is relishing the prospect of taking on two teams who will have their sights set on the upper echelons of the Isthmian Premier Division this season.

He added: "After having so long off from October to when we started this season, it's just good to be playing lots of good games against a lot of good teams.

"We're enjoying our football at the moment. The group has come together and everyone is enjoying their football.

"It's nice to play good teams. That's what you want."

Horsham will be missing two players for Saturday's game with Invicta, but Di Paola revealed his team are nearing full-strength.

He said: "We're almost there. Barring Eddie Dsane and Lucas Rodrigues we're almost there.