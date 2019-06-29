Horsham FC's new Hop Oast given seal of approval by parents and children

Parents and children from around the Horsham district have given their seal of approval for Horsham FC’s new Hop Oast Stadium.

The facility, which includes two 3G pitches, hosted a Soccer Skills Day on Saturday (June 29) for children of all ages, from U15-U8s.

Pictures from the day by John Lines

Kids described the 3G pitch as “really cool” while parents agreed, calling the facilities “brilliant”.

Horsham FC youth staff, aided by coaches from the Chelsea FC foundation, ran various skill sessions ran throughout the day.

The event had been organised as part of Horsham District Council’s Horsham District Year of Culture’s 52 Project, aimed at celebrating culture in all its forms across the district every weekend.

Parents watched on from the main stand and were impressed with what they saw.

Pippa Thompson said: “The pitch is lovely, the grandstand’s lovely, it’s really nicely done. For the kids, it’s brilliant, because it’s football, outdoors and it gets them exercising, doing something they love.”

The kids enjoyed being among the first to ever use the pitch and got the chance to use some using Chelsea FC equipment, including a large, inflatable goal for target practice.

Finley, aged 7, said: “The best thing was trying to hit the ball in the blow-up goal.”

Meanwhile, Luke, aged 9, said: “It feels just the same as playing on normal grass. It’s really cool.”

The stadium will open its doors for first team football in a fortnight’s time, as Horsham FC host Hampshire side, Hartley Wintney, in their first of three home pre-season friendlies.

Tickets are still available for purchase at the club office, open on weekdays from 10am-5pm. The office can be found off the driveway up to Horsham Golf & Fitness on Worthing Road, RH13 0AD.