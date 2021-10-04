Action from Horsham v Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup third qualifying round. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Horsham face FA Cup replay after Eastbourne Borough fightback - picture special

Horsham and Eastbourne Borough will face off once again on Tuesday evening after Saturday's FA Cup third qualifying round tie at The Camping World Community Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 4th October 2021, 1:40 pm

Lee Harding and an excellent Charlie Harris free-kick gave the Hornets a two-goal lead, amid torrential rain, at half-time.

But second half goals from Sports skipper Charlie Walker and James Hammond, from the penalty spot, saw the National League South outfit fightback to secure a replay.

Photographer Derek Martin, from Derek Martin Photography and Art, was there to catch the action.

