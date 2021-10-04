Horsham face FA Cup replay after Eastbourne Borough fightback - picture special

Lee Harding and an excellent Charlie Harris free-kick gave the Hornets a two-goal lead, amid torrential rain, at half-time.
But second half goals from Sports skipper Charlie Walker and James Hammond, from the penalty spot, saw the National League South outfit fightback to secure a replay.
Photographer Derek Martin, from Derek Martin Photography and Art, was there to catch the action.
1.
Action from Horsham v Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup third qualifying round
Photo: Derek Martin Photography and Art
