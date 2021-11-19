Horsham eyeing rise back up the Isthmian Premier table

Horsham will be missing defender Alex Malins on Saturday due to injury. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

The Hornets, fresh off the back of a thumping 6-0 win at Brightlingsea Regent, currently sit second-from-bottom and travel to basement side Leatherhead in a crunch game at the bottom this Saturday.

Horsham are just a point ahead of the Tanners but have four games in hand on their Surrey rivals.

A win on Saturday could see the Hornets rise as high as 17th, four places clear of the relegation zone, if results go their way.

Di Paola said: “I said to the boys, we’ve got loads of games coming up before Christmas and all of them are really important.

“We’ve got to get results on the board. We don’t want the table in December to be looking like it is now.

“We need to perform. The boys know that they’ve got to be focussed and on it.”

Leatherhead have endured a difficult season so far, and are still yet to win a league game at home this season.

The Tanners parted company with manager Nikki Bull on October 11 after a run of eight league defeats in nine.

Mustafa Bakshal was named new first team coach on the same day. Since his appointment, Leatherhead have won one, drawn one, and lost four in the Isthmian Premier.

Di Paola added: “They’ve changed their manager and they’ve picked up some results recently.

“I think they had a win at East Thurrock and they drew with Hornchurch, which is no mean feat. They’ll pose problems.

“Every game in this league you have to approach with the right mindset. We need to be focussed on what we’re doing and making sure we’re at our best.”

Di Paola confirmed that the Hornets will be missing Tom Day, Will Miles, Gary Charman and Alex Malins through injury, while Tom Kavanagh is also likely to miss out.

Horsham have also bid farewell to Alex Laing. The forward has joined Isthmian South Central outfit South Park.

On Laing’s departure, Di Paola said: “He’s just a player that wants to play all the time and perhaps doesn’t have the patience to be part of a squad.