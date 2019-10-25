Horsham end 'really tough October' with 'challenging' FA Trophy tie

Horsham will end a 'really tough October' with a 'challenging' FA Trophy first qualifying round game at Haringey Borough according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

The Hornet have picked up 11 points from 18 games this month and have risen to second in the BetVictor Premier Division.

Horsham point tally for October is even more impressive due to the calibre of the opposition they have faced this month.

The Hornets defeated then-leaders Hornchurch 1-0 to go top before cruising to a 4-0 home victory over last season's Premier Division play-off finalists Merstham.

Di Paola's side have also taken points off play-off semi-finalists Carshalton Athletic and last season's Bostik South East champions Cray Wanderers.

Horsham complete October with a FA Trophy clash away at a Haringey Borough side who finished third in the Premier Division in 2018/19.

Borough also have an impeccable recent cup pedigree. The 2017/18 campaign saw Haringey reach the first round of the Trophy, bowing out against Leyton Orient, and last season saw Borough reach the first round of the FA Cup, losing out against Football League side AFC Wimbledon.

Di Paola felt Horsham had 'not done too bad' in October but predicted a stern test against a Haringey team who have a 'really good chance of being up there' in the Premier Division promotion battle.

He said: "I think it will be another really challenging game. They’re one of the sides again who have got a really good chance of being up there

"We’ve had a really tough October. We’ve played Carshalton, we’ve played Hornchurch, and we’ve played Cray.

"In between that we had Bishop’s Stortford, who are no mugs at their own place, so it was a tough test this month but we’ve not done too bad."