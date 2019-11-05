Horsham 'deserving of the win' after late heroics at Haringey Borough

Horsham were ‘deserving of the win’ at Haringey Borough in the BetVictor Premier Division, according to Dominic Di Paola, after Kieron Pamment’s long-range free-kick deep into second-half stoppage snatched a dramatic 2-1 win for the Hornets.

Rob O’Toole gave the visitors an early lead before Georgios Aresti levelled after half-an-hour.

The Hornets controlled the second half but couldn’t find the elusive second goal.

But in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Pamment’s 30-yard free-kick evaded everyone and skidded into the back of the net.

The result sees the Hornets avenge last weekend’s FA Trophy defeat against Borough and keeps them second in the table.

Di Paola said: “I think we were deserving of the win, we just couldn’t break them down. We had lots of chances, their keeper made some good saves.

“We said on the way home that we would’ve felt a bit hard done by if we hadn’t had got the win.

“In the last five minutes of the game they really came into it and I thought we were going to end up throwing it away. As opposed to taking three points we could’ve ended up with nothing.

“It was brilliant that we came away with a win because I think for 75 minutes we were the better side. It’s good to get your just rewards.”

Horsham opened the scoring on nine minutes. A pinpoint through ball from Harvey Sparks found O’Toole, who rounded Boro keeper Valery Pajetat before finishing into an empty net.

The Hornets dominated the opening half hour but were thwarted on several occasions by Pajetat.

And the visitors would rue not finding a second goal as Aresti struck from the edge of the box to equalise on 32 minutes.

The second half saw Horsham boss possession but fail to forge any clear cut opportunities.

With 90 minutes on the clock, two superb pieces of last-ditch Horsham defending kept the game level.

A sloppy clearance from Dylan Merchant went straight to a Haringey player, but George Bentley made a fantastic save to keep parity.

Merchant then made amends by making an extraordinary goal line clearance to keep the Hornets in the game.

And a breakneck final five minutes was completed when Pamment’s free-kick flew home to claim the three points for the Hornets.

Horsham: Bentley, O’Sullivan, Sparks, Brivio, Mills, Merchant, O’Toole, Dawson, Smith (Newton 79), Pamment, Harding (Shelley 90). Unused: Metcalf, Kelly.