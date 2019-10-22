Horsham 'comfortable' and 'controlled' in dominant victory

Dominic Di Paola praised Horsham’s game management after they hit four unanswered strikes past Merstham in a dominant BetVictor Premier Division performance on Saturday.

Charlie Harris blasted in the opener before Rob O’Toole doubled their lead before half time.

Omar Folkes’ missed penalty was punished when Chris Smith and Lea Dawson made the points safe with two superb strikes.

Di Paola said: “I thought we played really well. We were worthy of a comfortable win.

“I never feel that comfortable in any game but I think we were always in control. We managed the game really well.”

The result sees them climb back up to second, gaining ground on table-toppers Folkestone Invicta who were defeated at home to Bognor Regis Town.

Horsham took the lead on 24 minutes when Harris’ corner was smothered back out to him before the midfielder hammered the ball into the roof the net.

The home side doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when a great passing move ended in O’Toole tapping into an empty net, from Harvey Sparks’ cross.

READ MORE Horsham produce stunning final three minutes to win | Newport County v Crawley Town preview: Tricky task for the Reds on the road | The Hundred: England star highlights Southern Brave's fearsome bowling attack

The visitors were awarded a penalty early in the second-half after Dylan Merchant recklessly brought down Ellis Brown however Folkes’ spot-kick clipped the bar as it sailed over.

The points were made safe on 65 minutes when Zack Newton dispossessed Sinn’Kaye Christie before slipping a pass into Smith who lifted a terrific effort over Merstham goalkeeper Matte Pierson.

Horsham wrapped the match up in style when Dawson, with the crowd urging him to shoot, rifled in a fourth with 13 minutes to go.

The Hornets host Cray Wanderers tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm) in the league.

Horsham: Bentley, Metcalf, Sparks, Kelly, Shelley, Merchant, O’Toole (Harding 69’), Dawson (O’Sullivan 80’), Smith, Harris (Brivio 74’), Newton. Unused: Mills, Pamment.