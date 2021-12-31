Horsham boss: Worthing are effectively a National South club

Horsham boss Dom Di Paola takes his side to leaders Worthing this weekend / Picture: Derek Martin Photography

And Hornets boss Dom Di Paola says they’ll be taking on a team who are a National South outfit in all but current league standing.

Adam Hinshelwood’s Rebels moved seven points clear at the top of the Isthmian premier with a 3-1 victory at Bognor on Tuesday.

And having beaten Lewes in their previous outing, in the Sussex Senior Cup, Worthing will be out to complete a hat-trick of Sussex derby wins on Saturday.

Di Paola anticipates a stiff test at Woodside Road. “They’re an excellent side in great form,” he said.

“They’re a National South side. Although I don’t think they’d have won the Isthmian title in the 2019-20 season that was halted, over the past two years they’ve been the best team.

“They deserve to go up and I’m fairly certain they will. We know all about them and their players and we’ll have to be at our best.

“But we’ve got good players too and will go there aiming to make it difficult for them.”

The relentless schedule continues for the Hornets with a home clash with Corinthian Casuals, who are two places above them in the table, on Monday.